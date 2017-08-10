 
close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

PM Narendra Modi reprimands BJP MPs over attendance in Parliament, says 'Amit Shah is here, all your leisure days are over'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday reprimanded the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MPs for frequently remaining absent from the both Houses of Parliament.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, August 10, 2017 - 14:48
PM Narendra Modi reprimands BJP MPs over attendance in Parliament, says &#039;Amit Shah is here, all your leisure days are over&#039;

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday reprimanded the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MPs for frequently remaining absent from the both Houses of Parliament.

The Prime Minister reportedly told the BJP MPs that newly elected Rajya Sabha MP Amit Shah will make sure the party lawmakers are in attendance in both the Houses.

“Now Amit Shah is here, all your leisure days are over," the PM said, while addressing the MPs during the BJP Parliamentary Party meeting.

“We have asked you multiple times to be present in Parliament. Still some MPs remain absent. What do you think of yourselves? You are nobody, I am nobody, it’s the BJP that is of utmost importance,” Modi told MPs.

In July, PM Modi had expressed his displeasure over BJP members' absence from the both Houses of Parliament leading to trouble or embarrassment for the government.

Earlier this month, BJP president Amit Shah took a serious view of party members not attending the Rajya Sabha despite a whip.

Shah made his displeasure clear at the BJP parliamentary party meeting after the government faced an embarrassing situation in the Upper House with a united opposition pushing some changes to the Constitution amendment bill on backward classes.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar had confirmed the development saying, the BJP chief asked party MPs to be present in both Houses during the session and told them "not to repeat" (such conduct).

TAGS

Narendra ModiAmit ShahBharatiya Janata PartyBJPParliamentLok SabhaRajya Sabha

From Zee News

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj arrives in Kathmandu
India

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj arrives in Kathmand...

What is Sarahah app and how does it work?
Apps

What is Sarahah app and how does it work?

India

Oxford launches Tamil, Gujarati online dictionaries

Amid Doklam stand-off with China, Indian Army orders evacuation of border village
India

Amid Doklam stand-off with China, Indian Army orders evacua...

NGT imposes ban on use of non-biodegradable plastic bags less than 50 microns in Delhi
Environment

NGT imposes ban on use of non-biodegradable plastic bags le...

World

Hurricane Franklin makes landfall on coast of Mexico

Rajya Sabha a creation of Constitution that portrays Indian diversity: Hamid Ansari in his farewell address
India

Rajya Sabha a creation of Constitution that portrays Indian...

World

Israel demolishes homes of Palestinian attackers

World

Turkey orders detention of 35 people, including journalist...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

India lags in pharma innovation

Congress is down but not out, does not function as a sultanate: Ghulam Nabi Azad

Maratha Kranti Morcha | Here's all you need to know about the silent march across Maharashtra

The return of Ahmed Patel, whither Rahul Gandhi?

Amit Shah vs Ahmed Patel – A battle of titans