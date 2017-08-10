PM Narendra Modi reprimands BJP MPs over attendance in Parliament, says 'Amit Shah is here, all your leisure days are over'

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday reprimanded the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MPs for frequently remaining absent from the both Houses of Parliament.

The Prime Minister reportedly told the BJP MPs that newly elected Rajya Sabha MP Amit Shah will make sure the party lawmakers are in attendance in both the Houses.

“Now Amit Shah is here, all your leisure days are over," the PM said, while addressing the MPs during the BJP Parliamentary Party meeting.

“We have asked you multiple times to be present in Parliament. Still some MPs remain absent. What do you think of yourselves? You are nobody, I am nobody, it’s the BJP that is of utmost importance,” Modi told MPs.

In July, PM Modi had expressed his displeasure over BJP members' absence from the both Houses of Parliament leading to trouble or embarrassment for the government.

Earlier this month, BJP president Amit Shah took a serious view of party members not attending the Rajya Sabha despite a whip.

Shah made his displeasure clear at the BJP parliamentary party meeting after the government faced an embarrassing situation in the Upper House with a united opposition pushing some changes to the Constitution amendment bill on backward classes.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar had confirmed the development saying, the BJP chief asked party MPs to be present in both Houses during the session and told them "not to repeat" (such conduct).