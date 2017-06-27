PM Narendra Modi’s candid comments with Donald Trump, Melania at White House – Watch video

Washington: Prime Minister Narendra Modi was welcomed by US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania at the White House and was accorded a red carpet welcome. Both leaders warmly shook hands and smiled in what was their first ever meeting.

Modi specially invited Trump's daughter Ivanka to lead the US delegation to the Global Entrepreneurship Summit in India later this year.

Trump repeatedly thanked Modi for visiting the US and the White House, saying he enjoyed their "very productive conversation".

In a special gesture, Trump and the first lady Melania came out on the South Portico of the White House to receive Modi. Trump and his wife warmly welcomed Modi and they were seen exchanging pleasantries and having a brief interaction before going inside the White House.

Trump said it was "a great honour" to host Modi "who has been such a great PM".