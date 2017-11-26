PM Narendra Modi’s pet Make in India project just died: Rahul Gandhi now makes a ‘Nano’ attack

There seems to be no end to attacks by Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In his latest tweet, the Gandhi scion has said, “PM’s pet Make in India project just died”.

Referring to a report on possible exit of Tata Nano from Gujarat, the Congress leader alleged that taxpayers’ money worth Rs 33,000 crore was turning to “ash” with this development.

Targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ambitious Make In India programme, the Gandhi scion tweeted, “PM’s pet ‘Make in India’ project just died. 33,000 crores of Gujarati taxpayer money turned to ash. Who is accountable?”

This comes a day after the Congress leader attacked PM Modi and Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, questioning the modus operandi of the Rafale deal.

"Arun Jaitley gave a long press conference and talked extensively about the Rafale Deal. There are only few questions that I want to ask him - First what was the price of the aircraft? Was your price more or lesser than the price of the UPA?" he said.

Posing his second question, the Congress vice president asked that the Hindustan Aeronautical Limited, a company that from the past 60-70 years is making aircraft, was sideline on what basis and why was a contract given to an Industrialist with no experience in making aircraft?

He continued, "Third question that I want to ask is did Narendra Modiji or Arun Jaitley seek permission from the Cabinet Committee, where the Finance Minister sits as well?"

Rahul further asked whether or not Prime Minister Modi completed this work without any procedure.It said that on an average the Gujarat Nano plant is producing just two cars on an average daily.

Rahul alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi single-handedly finalised the Rafale fighter jets deal without following the due procedure.

"When Modi ji went to France, he changed Rafale contract, without consulting anyone. Instead of giving contract to company which knows how to build an aircraft, he gave it to his industrialist friend who knows nothing about it. Defence Minister was in Goa then," he said.