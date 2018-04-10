PM Narendra Modi’s Swachhagraha in Champaran: 10 takeaways from his speech

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday addressed a huge gathering of Swachhagrahis in Motihari in East Champaran district of Bihar, where the father of the nation, Mahatma Gandhi, had launched his Satyagraha movement. Addressing more than 20,000 Swachh Bharat volunteers, Prime Minister laid emphasis on the need to promote cleanliness, even as he lauded the work done by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi.

Here are 10 highlights of his speech:

1. Hundred years ago, many people came to Champaran from different parts of the country on the call of Mahatma Gandhi. History is repeating itself, so many of Swachhagrahis have converged from different parts of the country.

2. in the last 100 years, Bihar has shown the path to the country on three crucial occasions. When the country was not independent, Bihar made Gandhi ji a Mahatma, it made him Bapu.

3. the work done by CM Nitish Kumar and Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi has given encouragement to people. Bihar was the only state where the range of cleanliness was below 50 per cent, but now I have been told that the state has crossed that barrier.

4. In the last one week, 8.5 lakh toilets were built in the state. This is not normal speed and progress. I congratulate the government and the people of Bihar for the success.

5. Villages near banks of river Ganga are being made open-defecation free at a rapid pace. Waste management mechanism is also being put in place so that there’s no accumulation of waste deposits.

6. Foundation stones have been laid for LPG plants in Motihari and Sugauli so that people of Champaran do not face any shortage of gas.

7. National high projects worth Rs 900 crore were launched today. These projects will benefit people of both Bihar and Jharkhand.

8. I also got the opportunity to flag off a new train connecting Katihar to old Delhi. Laced with all modern amenities, this train will help you for travel to Delhi. The train has been named Champaran Hamsafar Express.

9. More than 26 lakh toilets have been built in the past one week in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha and Jammu and Kashmir.

10. Swachh Bharat mission has transformed lives of many women in the country. Construction of toilets has given the women respect, security and health. In Bihar, toilets are being called ‘Izzat Ghar’.