PM Narendra Modi’s wife Jashodaben injured in road accident in Rajasthan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s wife Jashodaben on Wednesday morning got injured in a car accident in Chittorgarh in Rajasthan. According to the reports, the incident took place on a highway near Chittorgarh, following which Jashodaben was rushed to a nearby hospital.

Reports said that one of her relatives, Vasantbhai Modi, suffered critical injuries in the accident and later succumbed to them.

Jashodaben was returning from a marriage in Baran district near Kota in Rajasthan when she met with an accident.

Some media reports quoted police personnel as saying that Jashodaben, who was travelling in a Toyota Innova SUV, did not suffer serious injuries in the accident.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had reportedly acknowledged the Jashodaben as his wife for the first time at the time of filing his nomination for Vadodara seat in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

She has also been provided with SPG security cover, which is given to the PM and members of immediate family. Modi married her in 1968 when they were teenagers.

She has retired as a school teacher and lives a quiet life with her two brothers in Ishwarwada village in Mehsana district of north Gujarat.