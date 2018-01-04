हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

PM Narendra Modi, Sachin Tendulkar most talked about parliamentarians on Facebook

Among apex bodies, PMO India was the most popular on Facebook followed by President of India, Ram Nath Kovind.

IANS| Updated: Jan 04, 2018, 06:29 AM IST
Comments |
PM Narendra Modi, Sachin Tendulkar most talked about parliamentarians on Facebook

NEW DELHI: While Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the most talked about Lok Sabha member and Sachin Tendulkar was the most popular Rajya Sabha member on Facebook in 2017.

The results appeared on Wednesday when Facebook released information on its top-ranked pages of government bodies, ministries and political parties in India for the January 1 to December 31, 2017 period.

Facebook categorised the information on its its top-ranked pages of government bodies under Parliament of India, Union Government, State Governments and Union Territories, and political parties.

Among State Governments and Union Territories, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was the most popular followed by his Rajasthan counterpart, Vasundhara Raje.

Among political parties, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged as the most popular. But surprisingly, the Indian National Congress came third as the the Aam Aadmi Party took the second spot in terms of Facebook popularity.

Among apex bodies, PMO India was the most popular on Facebook followed by President of India, Ram Nath Kovind. Ministry of External Affairs topped among ministries.

MyGov India was the most popular government initiative on Facebook while among the armed forces, the Indian Army was the most popular.

Tags:
Narendra ModiSachin tendulkarFacebookfamous politicianYogi AdityanathVasundhra Raje
Next
Story

'Swachh Survekshan', world's biggest cleanliness survey, to be conducted from today

Trending