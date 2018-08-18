हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Kerala

PM Narendra Modi salutes Kerala people for their fighting spirit during calamity

"I salute the people of Kerala for their fighting spirit... The nation stands firmly with Kerala in this hour," Modi said in a series of tweets after chairing a high-level meeting to review the flood situation.  

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday saluted the people of Kerala for their fighting spirit and assured the nation's support to the state, after conducting aerial survey of the flood ravaged state where the calamity has claimed 324 lives.

"I salute the people of Kerala for their fighting spirit... The nation stands firmly with Kerala in this hour," Modi said in a series of tweets after chairing a high-level meeting to review the flood situation.

The prime minister said his thoughts were with those who have lost their lives in the deluge and hoped that the injured would recover soon. "My thoughts are with the families of those who have lost their lives due to incessant flooding across Kerala. I hope the injured recover at the earliest. We all pray for the safety and well-being of the people of Kerala," he tweeted.

Modi also complimented the authorities for their efforts in the adverse situation and appreciated the wide support and solidarity extended by people from across the country for Kerala during the "unprecedented" situation.

Kerala Governor P Sathasivam and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Union Minister K J Alphons accompanied the prime minister during the aerial survey.

PM Modi announced Rs 500 crore as immediate aid for Kerala, in addition to the 100 crore announced earlier. He also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the next kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to those seriously injured, from Prime Minister’s National Relief Funds (PMNRF). He was accompanied by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Governor P Sathasivam and Union Tourism Minister KJ Alphons

Earlier the PM chaired a high-level meeting to review the flood situation in the state with state CM Vijayan, KJ Alphons and other officials. 

Over 3.14 lakh people have been moved to relief camps.

Kerala Kerala Floods Narendra Modi

