PM Narendra Modi says chartered accountants have important role in creating black money free India

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has told chartered accountants that they have an important role to play in creating an India that is free from corruption and black money.

Days after sending out a strong message to chartered accountants at ICAI foundation day function here, Modi has also emphasised that they play a "big role in safeguarding the economic health of the country".

"CAs have a very important part to play in the creation of a New India, which is free from corruption and black money," he said in an email sent out to thousands of chartered accountants.

Stating that India's chartered accountants are well known across the world for their skills, Modi expressed happiness that the community was leaving no stone unturned to ensure the success of the Goods and Services Tax (GST).

In an hour-long speech at the foundation day function of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) here on July 1, Modi had send out a strong message against chartered accountants trying to help entities in black money dealings even as he underlined their powers and responsibility.

"Your signature is more powerful than that of the prime minister and the government also believes the accounts signed by you," he had said.

Besides, the Prime Minister had exhorted them to take charge of bringing their clients to path of honesty and said a wrong audit can impact lives of gullible investors as people take investment decisions on the basis of their audit reports.

In the email, Modi also said it was gladdening to see the enthusiasm, affection and warmth of chartered accountants at the gathering in the national capital, "despite the issues related to entry".

The reference was to chaos and confusion at the venue of the foundation day celebrations as many people were denied entry despite having invitation cards.