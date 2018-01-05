PM Modi sets eye on 2019 Lok Sabha polls, seeks report card from all BJP MPs

NEW DELHI: With 2019 Lok Sabha elections in mind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sought a report card from all BJP MPs asking them to provide details of key achievements of their department and the work done for the people in their tenure so far.

The Prime Minister has asked the ministers to keep him posted on feedback from the ground over the central government's flagship programmes.

So far, at least 250 BJP MPs have already upgraded the NaMo app on their smartphones and are expected to respond to the latest survey posted on the app.

A special four-member team from BJP's information technology cells has been working to help ministers and lawmakers upgrade the app, as well as their mobile phones.

Further details awaited.