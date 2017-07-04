PM Narendra Modi set to begin 'historic' visit to Israel; terrorism, economic co-operation top on agenda

New Delhi: Signalling a shift in India's foreign policy calculus, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Tuesday begin his 'historic' two-nation tour starting from Israel during which the two sides will hold parleys on a wide range of issues including terrorism and expanding economic ties.

PM Modi, who will be accorded a red carpet welcome upon his arrival to Israel, will also be the first Indian Prime Minister to visit the Jews state.

Upon reaching Israel, Prime Minster Modi will hold talks with his counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu in Tel Aviv on all matters of mutual interest.

This year both the countries are commemorating 25 years of diplomatic relations.

In a Facebook post, the Prime Minster said yesterday that both leaders will also discuss major common challenges like terrorism.

During the visit, he will engage with a cross section of Israeli society.

The Prime Minister said, he is looking forward to interacting with the large vibrant Indian diaspora in Israel that represents an enduring link between the two countries.

PM Modi will also call on President Reuven Rivlin.

Prime Minister Modi will address the Indian community in an event in Tel Aviv.

He will also attend a CEO forum in which CEOs of companies from both the nations will participate to discuss their shared priority of expanding the bilateral trade and investment.

The Prime Minister will also visit the Indian cemetery in Haifa where he will pay homage to Indian soldiers who laid down their lives during the first world war.

During his visit, the two sides are expected to sign number of agreements in the field of innovation, development, science and technology and space.

Apart from boosting cooperation in the water and agriculture sectors, India and Israel will also discuss ways to strengthen people-to-people contact, air connectivity and investments.

During the visit, a deal with the Uttar Pradesh government is also likely to be signed to clean-up a patch of river Ganges apart from setting up of industrial research and development fund of USD 40 million.

Before the visit, the Ministry of External Affairs ministry in New Delhi said it will provide an impetus for deeper bilateral engagement in areas of mutual interest.

In the second and final leg of his tour, Prime Minisiter Modi will visit Hamburg in Germany to attend the 12th G-20 Summit.