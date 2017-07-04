close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

PM Narendra Modi set to begin 'historic' visit to Israel; terrorism, economic co-operation top on agenda

Signalling a shift in India's foreign policy calculus, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Tuesday begin his 'historic' two-nation tour starting from Israel during which the two sides will hold parleys on a wide range of issues including terrorism and expanding economic ties.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, July 4, 2017 - 09:28
PM Narendra Modi set to begin &#039;historic&#039; visit to Israel; terrorism, economic co-operation top on agenda

New Delhi: Signalling a shift in India's foreign policy calculus, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Tuesday begin his 'historic' two-nation tour starting from Israel during which the two sides will hold parleys on a wide range of issues including terrorism and expanding economic ties.

PM Modi, who will be accorded a red carpet welcome upon his arrival to Israel, will also be the first Indian Prime Minister to visit the Jews state.

Upon reaching Israel, Prime Minster Modi will hold talks with his counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu in Tel Aviv on all matters of mutual interest. 

This year both the countries are commemorating 25 years of diplomatic relations.

PM Narendra Modi to get US President-like reception in Israel; terrorism, economic ties on agenda
MUST READ
PM Narendra Modi to get US President-like reception in Israel; terrorism, economic ties on agenda

In a Facebook post, the Prime Minster said yesterday that both leaders will also discuss major common challenges like terrorism.

During the visit, he will engage with a cross section of Israeli society. 

The Prime Minister said, he is looking forward to interacting with the large vibrant Indian diaspora in Israel that represents an enduring link between the two countries.

PM Modi will also call on President Reuven Rivlin.

Prime Minister Modi will address the Indian community in an event in Tel Aviv. 

PM Modi's 3-day Israel visit starts on Tuesday: Schedule, agenda and significance; all you need to know
MUST READ
PM Modi's 3-day Israel visit starts on Tuesday: Schedule, agenda and significance; all you need to know

He will also attend a CEO forum in which CEOs of companies from both the nations will participate to discuss their shared priority of expanding the bilateral trade and investment.

The Prime Minister will also visit the Indian cemetery in Haifa where he will pay homage to Indian soldiers who laid down their lives during the first world war.

During his visit, the two sides are expected to sign number of agreements in the field of innovation, development, science and technology and space.

Apart from boosting cooperation in the water and agriculture sectors, India and Israel will also discuss ways to strengthen people-to-people contact, air connectivity and investments.

During the visit, a deal with the Uttar Pradesh government is also likely to be signed to clean-up a patch of river Ganges apart from setting up of industrial research and development fund of USD 40 million.

Before the visit, the Ministry of External Affairs ministry in New Delhi said it will provide an impetus for deeper bilateral engagement in areas of mutual interest. 

In the second and final leg of his tour, Prime Minisiter Modi will visit Hamburg in Germany to attend the 12th G-20 Summit. 

TAGS

Narendra ModiNarendra Modi Isreal visitPM Modi Israel visit latest updatesBenjamin NetanyahuPM Modi Isreal scheduleJewsIndias diaspora in Israel

From Zee News

Fatima Sana Shaikh explores Malta and we love her look!

India’s 5 most expensive cities 2017

World celebrates International Yoga Day 2017 - In Pics

Bangladesh factory blast: Atleast nine killed, 50 injured
World

Bangladesh factory blast: Atleast nine killed, 50 injured

Narendra Modi&#039;s Israel visit: Here&#039;s the schedule
India

Narendra Modi's Israel visit: Here's the schedule

Uttar Pradesh budget to be presented on July 11
India

Uttar Pradesh budget to be presented on July 11

London teenager jailed for life on terror charges
World

London teenager jailed for life on terror charges

Terror suspect, accused of transferring funds to ISIS, arrested in Chennai by Rajasthan ATS
Rajasthan

Terror suspect, accused of transferring funds to ISIS, arre...

Pulwama encounter day 2: Another terrorist killed, search operation underway
IndiaJ&K

Pulwama encounter day 2: Another terrorist killed, search o...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video