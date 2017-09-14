close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

PM Narendra Modi, Shinzo Abe visit museum dedicated to Mahatma Gandhi

Ahead of their annual bilateral summit here, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe on Thursday visited Dandi Kutir, India`s largest and only museum dedicated to the life and teachings of Mahatma Gandhi.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Thursday, September 14, 2017 - 14:16
PM Narendra Modi, Shinzo Abe visit museum dedicated to Mahatma Gandhi
Pic Courtesy: @MEAIndia

Gandhinagar: Ahead of their annual bilateral summit here, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe on Thursday visited Dandi Kutir, India`s largest and only museum dedicated to the life and teachings of Mahatma Gandhi.

"Preserving the legacy of the Mahatma. Both Prime Ministers made a tour of Dandi Kutir," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said.

"The museum represents Gandhi`s idea of people across lines of class, gender, age and community asserting a common right to slat itself: a symbil to inspire a pluralistic society to march towards independence, Purna Swaraj," a museum`s website posting said, a reference to the famous Dandi March led by the Father of the Nation during India`s freedom struggle.

Earlier in the day, Modi and Abe participated in the ground breaking ceremony of the Ahmedabad-Mumbai high-speed rail project being built with Japan`s aid.

Abe arrived here on Wednesday on a two-day to visit to attend the 12th India-Japan Annual Bilateral Summit.

See pics: 

Dandi Kutir

Modi-Abe visit Gandhi musuem

Mahatma Gandhi musuem

India Japan ties

TAGS

Narendra ModiShinzo AbeGandhinagarDandi KutirRaveesh Kumar

From Zee News

Jammu and Kashmir

Two Hizbul Mujahideen sympathisers arrested in J&K...

How YuMi the Robot stole the show from tenor Andrea Bocelli
Technology

How YuMi the Robot stole the show from tenor Andrea Bocelli

World

North Korea threatens to 'sink' Japan, reduce Uni...

World&#039;s oldest captive panda &#039;Basi&#039; dies at 37
Environment

World's oldest captive panda 'Basi' dies at...

Hindi fourth most spoken language in world: Harsh Vardhan
India

Hindi fourth most spoken language in world: Harsh Vardhan

Maharashtra: Man arrested for raping 27-yr-old physically challenged woman in Palghar
Maharashtra

Maharashtra: Man arrested for raping 27-yr-old physically c...

Science

New laser technology can make objects invisible

WorldAsia

Russia launches war games on NATO`s eastern flank

Asia

Pakistan reassessing ties with United States: Defence Minis...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

Bullet Train in India: Indian Railways set to get Japanese makeover worth $17-billion

Narendra Modi and Shinzo Abe launch bullet train project: 10 important statements made by PM

India is forever in ‘election mode’ with governance focusing exclusively on short-term electoral aspects

DNA Edit | BJP’s Bengal Bugle: Amit Shah takes the battle to Mamata

How Congress derailed the discourse on Gauri’s murder