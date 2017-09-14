PM Narendra Modi, Shinzo Abe visit museum dedicated to Mahatma Gandhi

Gandhinagar: Ahead of their annual bilateral summit here, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe on Thursday visited Dandi Kutir, India`s largest and only museum dedicated to the life and teachings of Mahatma Gandhi.

"Preserving the legacy of the Mahatma. Both Prime Ministers made a tour of Dandi Kutir," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said.

"The museum represents Gandhi`s idea of people across lines of class, gender, age and community asserting a common right to slat itself: a symbil to inspire a pluralistic society to march towards independence, Purna Swaraj," a museum`s website posting said, a reference to the famous Dandi March led by the Father of the Nation during India`s freedom struggle.

Earlier in the day, Modi and Abe participated in the ground breaking ceremony of the Ahmedabad-Mumbai high-speed rail project being built with Japan`s aid.

Abe arrived here on Wednesday on a two-day to visit to attend the 12th India-Japan Annual Bilateral Summit.

