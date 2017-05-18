close
PM Narendra Modi speaks to EAM Sushma Swaraj, lauds Harish Salve's efforts at ICJ

After India scored a victory over Pakistan in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday called up External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj where he lauded veteran lawyer Harish Salve's effort in the International Court of Justice.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, May 18, 2017 - 17:19
PM Narendra Modi speaks to EAM Sushma Swaraj, lauds Harish Salve&#039;s efforts at ICJ

New Delhi: After India scored a victory over Pakistan in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday called up External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj where he lauded veteran lawyer Harish Salve's effort in the International Court of Justice.

PM Modi also expressed satisfaction at today's order where ICJ asked Pakistan not to execute alleged spy Kulbushan Jadhav pending its final decision and inform it of the steps being taken to implement the order.

Sushma Swaraj too was praise for Salve as she tweeted saying, "We are grateful to Mr Harish Salve for presenting India's case so effectively before ICJ."

"I assure the nation that under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi we will leave no stone unturned to save #KulbhushanJadhav. I compliment my team of officers in the MEA for their tireless efforts and hard work," she said. 

She also complimented her team of officers in the ministry of external affairs for their tireless efforts and hard work.

TAGS

Kulbhushan JadhavSushma SwarajNarendra ModiIndiaInternational Court of JusticeICJPakistan

