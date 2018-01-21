PM Narendra Modi takes Yoga to World Economic Forum meet in Davos

New Delhi: With Yoga on the platter, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to represent India in an event of the World Economic Forum that is set to commence in Davos on Monday. The event will have yoga sessions twice a day - every morning and evening.

"For the first time, #Yoga will be performed on the platform of World Economic Forum. Two of our Aacharyas will be leaving for Davos today and will be taking two sessions, one each in the morning & evening," Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev said.

This is the first time since 1997 that an Indian prime minister will attend the global event. PM Modi will hold an inaugural keynote address and the business community there is looking forward to it.

"First time since 1997 an Indian PM is attending the event. Our PM is holding inaugural keynote address. Business community there are looking forward to hear his speech," India's Ambassador to Switzerland Sibi George said.

"In 1997 when we attended at the Prime Ministerial level, India was a much smaller economy. Today India is transforming so fast. It's a phenomenal thing well appreciated by business community all over the world," George added, appreciating India's growth and development.

Over 3,000 world leaders from business, politics, art, academia and civil society will attend the 48th World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting over the next five days in the small ski resort town on snow-covered Alps mountains, where the Indian presence will be the largest ever with over 130 participants.

WEF Chairman Klaus Schwab will declare the summit open tomorrow evening with a welcome message on the meeting's theme, 'Creating a Shared Future in a Fractured World'.

It will be followed by honouring Bollywood superstar Shahrukh Khan, Australian actress Cate Blanchett and legendary musician Elton John with the annual 'Crystal Awards' for their respective work towards improving the state of the world.

The evening will also see a ballet performance, while India will host the 'welcome reception' with the country's "exquisite cuisine and age-hold Yoga heritage as well as the spirit of a young, innovative New India".

The official sessions will begin on Tuesday when Modi will deliver the 'opening plenary', during which he is expected to pitch India as an open economy that is ready for investments from across the world and also as a major engine to drive the global economic growth.

