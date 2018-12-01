हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
G20 summit

PM Narendra Modi talks about trade wars, terror at G20 summit

The focus was also on reforms at the World Trade Organisation (WTO) and PM Modi called on the "need to have proactive and reformed multilateralism at the global level".

PM Narendra Modi talks about trade wars, terror at G20 summit

Buenos Aires: The two-day G20 summit came to an end on Saturday with Prime Minister Narendra Modi focusing on the issue of terror and highlighting how trade wars can be detrimental to global economies.

India's Sherpa to G20 said, "PM Modi highlighted escalating trade tension and the collateral damage it can do to emerging economies". The big focus in this year's G20 has been trade wars between world number 1 and number 2 economies.

Even the BRICS statement, issued after the informal meet on the sidelines of G20, mentioned WTO and called on "all members to oppose such WTO inconsistent measures, stand by their commitments undertaken in the WTO and rollback such measures of a discriminatory and restrictive nature".

Terror remained a key focus by PM Modi as he called on the need to "implement the 11 point action plan against terrorism which was issued as a stand-alone statement in last year's G20 summit (in Hamburg)".

Sherpa replying to a question on terror said, "PM Modi raised the issue of terror and the way it undermines human life and also economies and society. PM emphasised that the Hamburg declaration should be implemented by all countries. "

The PM also a gave a 9-point agenda on fugitive economic offenders which suggested that Financial Action Task Force (FATF) should come out with a common definition on who is a "fugitive economic offenders".

