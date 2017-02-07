PM Narendra Modi tears into Congress over 'SCAM' jibe, hails demonetisation, surgical strikes

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday addressed the Lok Sabha and participated in the discussion on the Motion of Thanks on the President's joint address to Parliament during the Budget session.

During the speech, PM Modi did not hesitate in launching a scathing attack on opposition leaders in the parliament and reiterated his stance on where the Centre stood in the matters of economy.

Also Read: PM Narendra Modi's replies to Opposition in Parliament: Here are top quotes

Modi also took a dig at Rahul Gandhi's infamous 'earthquake' remark while taking a sly swipe at Gandhi's retort on his SCAM barb. He defended his government's decision to ban high-value currency notes, saying it was the right step taken at the right time to rid the Indian economy of tax evasion and black money.

He also condoled the death of Subhas Chandra Bose’s close associate and INA veteran Colonel Nizamuddin, who died at the age of 116 on Monday.

Also Read: When PM Narendra Modi's 'Bhukamp aa hi gaya' jibe at Rahul Gandhi made MPs burst into laughter

Here are the key highlights of Prime Minister's speech in Lok Sabha:

- PM Modi concludes his speech in Lok Sabha

- Budget 2017 is benefiting 96% of the population: PM Modi in LS

- I am amazed that our Opposition had problems on addressal of poor, Dalit people in President's speech: PM Modi

- Surgical strike was a big decision but none is questioning about it like they do about demonetisation: PM Modi in Lok Sabha

- PM Modi speaks on surgical strikes in Lok Sabha, lauds Indian Army

हमारी देश की सेना का हम जितना गुणगान करें, उतना कम है। हमारी सेना इस राष्ट्र की रक्षा के लिए पूर्ण रूप से सामर्थ्यवान है: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) February 7, 2017

- Crop insurance was in existence earlier also, but farmers didn't want to avail it; It didn't secure the rights of farmers: PM Modi

हमने रोजगार की संभावनाओं को बढ़ाने के लिए नीतियों पर बल दिया। कई योजनाओं के माध्यम से नौजवानों के लिए रोजगार के अवसर बनाने का काम किया: PM — PMO India (@PMOIndia) February 7, 2017

- Why was it that there were crop insurance schemes earlier but farmers were not keen to avail of the benefits: PM

Why was it that there were crop insurance schemes earlier but farmers were not keen to avail of the benefits: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) February 7, 2017

Aise aise bade logon ko takleef ho rhi hai aur aage aur hone wali hai: PM Modi in Lok Sabha pic.twitter.com/0pGoDORv8W — ANI (@ANI_news) February 7, 2017

- I'm taking such decisions which are hurting big people and because of that I am going to face problems. I am ready for that: PM in Lok Sabha

- All the elections will be held together: PM Modi

- Small entrepreneurs should come forward and take steps for development: PM

- Now, middlemen no longer enjoy the benefits they did. We have stopped the corruption and loot: PM

Now, middlemen no longer enjoy the benefits they did. We have stopped the corruption and loot: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) February 7, 2017

पहले गरीबों का हक़ छीना जाता था लेकिन हमने टेक्नोलॉजी और आधार के प्रयोग से लीकेज को दूर करते हुए गरीबों को उनका हक़ दिलाया है: PM — PMO India (@PMOIndia) February 7, 2017

- - We do not say we brought about LED bulbs. But in such a short time, we were able to install 21 crore LED bulbs. And because of that, families saved Rs 11,000 crore because of a reduced power bill: PM

- In just one year, we have made the construction of 22,27,000 houses: PM Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha

- Since the day we began the use of technology, close to 4 crore fake ration cards have been recovered: PM Modi

- We have successfully provided LPG connections to 1.5 crore families in last two-and-a-half years: PM

- In last two years, the production of electricity has increased. We introduced solar energy, says PM Modi

- We have used special technology in laying roads across the country, says PM Modi

- PM Modi lauds BHIM app, says it is the poor who have been benefited from it the most

- PM Modi quotes Kaka Hathrasi’s poem in Lok Sabha, says "Antar pat me khojiye, chhipa hua hai khot, mill jayegi aapko bilkul satya report"

- Optical fibre network should be made available at schools and other places of work: PM Modi in Lok Sabha

- Work for I-T department has been made easy by us. We are keeping a strong vigil on hoarding activities too: PM Narendra Modi

- At least 75,000 villages connected to internet under the digital India program: PM

- Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge objects to PM Modi in Lok Sabha, says "why is the speech so long", to which PM Modi replies, "You took two hours babu"

आज बदलाव अचानक नहीं आए हैं, योजनाबद्ध तरीके से लाए जा रहे हैं और इस दिशा में भागीरथ प्रयास किये जा रहे हैं: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) February 7, 2017

- Aap Modi ka virodh karein, karna chahiye aapka kaam hai; lekin achi chizon ko aagey badhana chahiye (You may oppose Modi and you should do it. But you must extend your support on government's good policies): PM Modi

- PM Narendra Modi says why popular scheme MNREGA was altered for 1035 times. Changes in MNREGA were made 1,035 times to suit requirements of the common man

- We will always remember the idealism, courage and patriotism of Colonel Nizamuddin (driver-cum-guard of Subhash Chandra Bose), which added strength to our freedom struggle: PM Modi in Lok Sabha

नोटबंदी के दौरान एक तरफ देश को लूटने वाले लोग थे और दूसरी तरफ ईमानदारी का प्रयास किया जा रहा था: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) February 7, 2017

- Several people wrote to me to dismiss order for compulsory PAN number for jewellery purchase over Rs 2 lakh

Jab hum kahe Rs2lakh se upar ka jewellery khareedne par PAN dikhana padega, bahut logon ne mujhe letters bheje isko raddh karwane ke liye-PM — ANI (@ANI_news) February 7, 2017

- India is an agricultural country. Generally, we start disbursement of budget in May and Monsoon start in June. So for three months we were not able to use the budget allocation: PM Modi speaks on early Budget.

- PM Narendra Modi attacks Congress, asks "Why Benami law passed during Rajiv Gandhi's tenure in 1988 was not notified for 26 years?"

- Like Swachh Bharat, the decision on demonetisation is a movement to clean India (from corruption and black money): PM Modi in House

- Desh mein ek aisa varg panpaa jo gareebo ke haq ko loot-ta raha, isiliye desh unchaaiyon par nahi pahunch paya: PM Modi

आप कितने भी बड़े क्यों न हो, आपको गरीबों के हक का लौटना पड़ेगा। मैं गरीबों के लिए लड़ता रहा हूँ और आगे भी लड़ता रहूँगा: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) February 7, 2017

पहले होता था – कितना गया, अब होता है – मोदी जी कितना लाये...this is how discourse has changed after we have assumed office: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) February 7, 2017

- We don't see everything from the prism of elections. The interests of the nation are supreme for us: PM Narendra Modi

We do not see everything through the prism of elections;The interests of the nation are supreme for us: PM Modi in LS pic.twitter.com/1ZQcoSRg85 — ANI (@ANI_news) February 7, 2017

- My fight is for the poor and giving the poor their due. This fight will continue: PM

- For demonetisation, good economy was needed and hence, this was a proper time: PM Modidemonetisation, good economy was needed and hence, this was a proper time: PM Modi

- In UPA times, the conversation was about how much went out of India, now the question is how much we brought back: PM Modi while speaking on demonetisation in Lok Sabha

- From day first we have been clear that we were ready for a discussion on demonetisation but some were more keen on giving television and not having debates: PM Modi in Lok Sabha

- You can have an operation when the body is healthy. Economy was doing well, our decision was taken at the right time: PM Modi on Demonetisation

- PM Narendra Modi speaks on note ban, says Opposition was scared of discussion as they thought that I will be benefited from it

- Earlier during Budget many schemes were announced which never got implemented: PM Modi

- When rail budget was first presented, transport sector was different. Now things are different and a more comprehensive look is needed: PM Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha

- I had said it from the Red Fort. Every Prime Minister has contributed to the nation: PM Modi in the Lok Sabha

I had said it from the Red Fort- every Prime Minister has contributed to the nation: PM Modi in the Lok Sabha — ANI (@ANI_news) February 7, 2017

- I was surprised to know that there were some who made cleanliness (Swachh Bharat scheme) a political issue. Why can't we work together on ushering a Swachh Bharat? PM Modi in Lok Sabha

- We respect everyone's service. But Congress are the ones who never gave importance to Veer Savarkar, Bhagat Singh, Chandrashekhar Azad

- Congress feels only one family brought independence for India. The root of the problem lies there: PM Narendra Modi

- Let us understand and appreciate the inherent strength of our people and take India to newer heights. Faith in Jan Shakti will give results: PM in Lok Sabha

Let us understand & appreciate the inherent strength of our people & take India to newer heights; Faith in Jan Shakti will give results: PM pic.twitter.com/Pvk9880Cod — ANI (@ANI_news) February 7, 2017

- Somewhere on the way, 'Jan Shakti' was forgotten; We don't accept this. There is something very special about 'Jan Shakti'. It is due to this 'Jan Shakti' that the person born to a poor family can become the Prime Minister of India: Modi in Lok Sabha

- In 2014 elections, one party was campaigning on whether they would give 9 or 12 cylinders. But after coming to power, we asked people whether they were willing to give up subsidy. So many people gave up subsidy: PM Modi

- We remember how democracy was under threat from 1975 to 1977, when opposition leaders were jailed, newspaper freedom curtailed: PM Modi

- Black money gave birth to parallel economy: PM Modi

- Corruption begins with cash. In 1988, when Rajiv Gandhi was the PM, Congress had the majority and made a law on benami property. Why was it not notified in last 26 years: PM Modi

- PM Modi talks about the emergency and the conditions then when democracy was crushed. "We remember how democracy was under threat from 1975 to 1977, when opposition leaders were jailed, newspaper freedom curtailed," says PM Modi

- There are many people like me, who couldn't die for nation during the freedom struggle but we are living for India and serving our motherland: PM Modi in Lok Sabha

- Mai aahvahan karta hu ki hum apni jan shakti ko pehchaane, desh ko aagey badhane ki disha mein kaam karein: PM Modi in Lok Sabhako pehchaane, desh ko aagey badhane ki disha mein kaam karein: PM Modi in Lok Sabha

- It is the power of the democracy which made the son of a poor mother the PM of the country: Modi in Lok Sabha

- PM Modi takes a jibe over Kharge’s statement that Congress saved the democracy of the nation

- - PM Narendra Modi replies to Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge's 'dog' jibe in today's Lok Sabha speech, says "we were not raised as dogs" Narendra Modi replies to Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge's 'dog' jibe in today's Lok Sabha speech, says "we were not raised as dogs"

- How can someone see 'SEVA' or any positive virtue in the word 'SCAM'. When people look for a sense of service and modesty in scam, the earth shakes

- Aakhir bhukamp aa hi gaya, Koi to kaaran hoga, dharti maa rooth gayi hongi: PM Modi in Lok Sabha

- How can someone see 'SEVA' or any positive virtue in the word 'SCAM', PM Modi says in an apparent dig at Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi's reply on 'SCAM' barb

- PM Modi speaks about the earthquake that hit Delhi and northern India on Monday night, says there must be a reason behind it

- PM Modi assures help to the state governments in fighting against the crisis

- Prime Minister Narendra Modi begins his address in Lok Sabha