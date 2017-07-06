PM Narendra Modi thanks Benjamin Netanyahu for 'amazing hospitality', says 'visit will add more energy to India-Israel relations'

Tel Aviv: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday thanked the people and government of Israel for their hospitality and said that the visit would add more energy to the relations of both the countries.

He also thanked Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu for "kind words, amazing hospitality and passion towards India-Israel friendship."

I thank the people and Government of Israel for their hospitality. This successful visit will add more energy to India-Israel relations. pic.twitter.com/sreMPExX9i — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 6, 2017

Thank you my friend, PM @netanyahu for the signed photo, your kind words, amazing hospitality & passion towards #IndiaIsraelFriendship. pic.twitter.com/1jUtMG3F85 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 6, 2017

The official Twitter account of PM of Israel also tweeted:

Prime Minister Netanyahu bids farewell to @PMOIndia @narendramodi, at the end of an historic visit, deepening #IndiaIsraelFriendship pic.twitter.com/bWOnbl6803 — PM of Israel (@IsraeliPM) July 6, 2017

On the other hand, External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Gopal Baglay said in a tweet, "A historic visit, filled with many firsts and the promise of future ends as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu goes beyond protocol again to bid farewell to PM."

"As journey concludes, voyage begins. With sea of opportunities ahead, PM Modi completes ground-breaking visit," he said in another tweet.

A historic visit, filled with many firsts and the promise of future ends as PM @netanyahu goes beyond protocol again to bid farewell to PM pic.twitter.com/hirHtlmrB6 — Gopal Baglay (@MEAIndia) July 6, 2017

As journey concludes, voyage begins. Wth sea of opportunities ahead, PM @narendramodi completes grnd brkng visit. #IndiaIsraelFriendship — Gopal Baglay (@MEAIndia) July 6, 2017

PM Modi, who became the first Indian PM to visit the Jewish nation, signed seven agreements to boost bilateral cooperation in key areas like science and technology, water, research and space.

The historic visit saw India and Israel elevate their ties to the strategic partnership level with both vowing to do "much more together" to combat growing radicalisation and terrorism while pitching for strong action against those financing and providing sanctuaries to terror groups.

During the visit, PM Modi and his Israeli counterpart discussed the Israeli-Palestinian peace process and underlined the need for the establishment of a just and durable peace in the region that has been marred by years of conflict.

This year, India and Israel are marking 25 years of their diplomatic relations.

PM Modi left today for the German city of Hamburg to attend the G20 Summit after wrapping up his historic three-day visit to Israel during which he discussed key issues like terrorism and economic cooperation with the top Israeli leadership.

He will attend the G-20 Summit being hosted by Germany on July 7-8 in Hamburg.

The theme chosen for this year is 'Shaping an Inter- connected World'.

Earlier today, PM Modi saluted the Indian soldiers who laid down their lives during the World War I while protecting the Israeli city of Haifa from the Ottoman Empire forces and said the sacrifices made by them is a mark of enduring bond between the two nations.

He visited the Indian cemetery in Haifa along with his Israeli counterpart on the last day of his visit to Israel and laid wreaths at the site.

The PM also unveiled a plaque commemorating Major Dalpat Singh, known as the 'Hero of Haifa' for his critical role in the liberation of the city.

"I am deeply honoured to stand here today to salute the valiant Indian soldiers, who led down their lives for the liberation of Haifa during the WW I," he wrote in the guest book.

"The exceptional bravery and supreme sacrifice of Major Thakur Dalpat Singh MC, the "Hero of Haifa" and his men, will be remembered forever and continue to inspire generations to come. Next year, the centenary of the battle of Haifa will present another opportunity to mark this enduring bond between India and Israel," PM Modi wrote.

The Indian Army commemorates September 23 every year as Haifa Day to pay its respects to the two brave Indian Cavalry Regiments that helped liberate the city following a dashing cavalry action by the 15th Imperial Service Cavalry Brigade.

At Haifa, paid tributes to the brave Indian soldiers who fought courageously in the First World War. pic.twitter.com/2D7UYKhHwh — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 6, 2017

