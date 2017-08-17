PM Narendra Modi to address 35th edition of 'Mann Ki Baat' on August 27

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday urged people to share ideas for his 'Mann Ki Baat' radio programme scheduled to air on August 27.

"This month's 'Mann Ki Baat' will take place on 27th August. Share your ideas for it on the NM (Narendra Modi) mobile app," the Prime Minister tweeted.



This month's #MannKiBaat will take place on 27th August. Share your ideas for it, on the NM Mobile App. https://t.co/TYuxNNJfIf — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 17, 2017

This would be the 35th episode of Mann Ki Baat, a monthly radio programme on which the Prime Minister addresses the nation.

