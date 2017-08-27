PM Narendra Modi to address 35th edition of ‘Mann ki Baat’ today at 11 AM- Here's what to expect

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will share his thoughts on a number of issues in his 35th edition of 'Mann Ki Baat' today at 11 AM.

Taking to Twitter PM Modi had urged people to share their ideas for the same and requested them to tune it at the given time. "This month's #MannKiBaat will take place on 27th August. Share your ideas for it, on the NM Mobile App," PM's tweet reads.

#MannKiBaat will take place tomorrow at 11 AM. Do tune in. pic.twitter.com/uSD3mF8BsJ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 26, 2017

This month's #MannKiBaat will take place on 27th August. Share your ideas for it, on the NM Mobile App. https://t.co/TYuxNNJfIf — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 17, 2017

The programme will be broadcast on All India Radio and Doordarshan and people can also listen to it on the Narendra Modi mobile application. People can also give a missed call on the number 1922 and can hear 'Mann ki Baat' on their mobiles.

What to expect?

As per the reports, PM Modi is likely to touch upon issues related to sports, especially 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, Sports Day and Bharat Indigenous Games. He is expected to announce the details of the new Khelo India initiative under which about 1,000 sportspersons will get a fixed annual salary for training whereas funds will be raised for schools and universities for creating sports infrastructure.

It has been learnt that senior officials of the Sports Authority of India (SAI) have been asked to convey the message to the Centres across the country, where thousands of Indian players hone their skills, to tune into the program.

“The National Sports Day is approaching and the PM is very keen to see that India develops into a sporting country, so he will touch upon a lot of sports issues,” a sports ministry official told leading news agency PTI on condition of anonymity.

PM might speak about Major Dhyan Chand and his inspirational achievements.

Apart from these, the Prime Minister is also expected to raise the issue of violence in Haryana and Punjab which took place after Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was found guilty of rape.

PM Modi's July address

While discussing a slew of issues in his 34th edition of 'Mann Ki Baat' on July 30, PM had then talked about 70th Independence day and sacrifices made by freedom fighters. He had also mentioned devastating floods that have wreaked havoc in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.

"During the floods, governmental agencies, Indian Army, National Disaster Response Force, para-military forces, everyone gets down to help others", he had said in the 34th edition of 'Mann Ki Baat'.