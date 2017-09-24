close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

PM Narendra Modi to address 36th edition of ‘Mann ki Baat’ today at 11 AM- Here's what to expect

The Prime Minister initiated monthly radio show will also complete its three remarkable years today.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, September 24, 2017 - 07:08
PM Narendra Modi to address 36th edition of ‘Mann ki Baat’ today at 11 AM- Here&#039;s what to expect
Pic courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will share his thoughts on a number of issues in his 36th edition of 'Mann Ki Baat' today at 11 AM.

PM Modi is expected speak on the recent inauguration of Sardar Sarovar Dam. He might raise the issue of Gauri Lankesh's brutal murder at her residence in Bengaluru. 

The Prime Minister initiated monthly radio show will also complete its three remarkable years today.

The programme will be broadcast on All India Radio and Doordarshan and people can also listen to it on the Narendra Modi mobile application. People can also give a missed call on the number 1922 and can hear 'Mann ki Baat' on their mobiles.

Akashwani will broadcast the programme in regional languages immediately after the Hindi broadcast.Regional language versions of the programme will also be repeated at 8 PM. It will also be streamed on the YouTube channels of the Prime Minister's Office, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and DD News.

Earlier on August 27, in his 35th edition of Mann Ki Baat, PM while referring to violence in Panchkula following the conviction of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, had said that violence would not be tolerated and those indulging in it would be punished.

TAGS

PM Narendra ModiPM ModiMann Ki BaatPrime Minister

From Zee News

Thanks for &#039;stating hard facts about India, Pak&#039;: Congress to Sushma Swaraj
India

Thanks for 'stating hard facts about India, Pak':...

BJP&#039;s two-day national executive meetings to start today
India

BJP's two-day national executive meetings to start tod...

BHU molestation case: Police baton charge protesting students at campus, 4 injured
India

BHU molestation case: Police baton charge protesting studen...

Pakistan Senate Chairman calls Pervez Musharraf a &#039;murderer&#039;
Asia

Pakistan Senate Chairman calls Pervez Musharraf a 'mur...

London &#039;noxious substance&#039; attack injures at least five
World

London 'noxious substance' attack injures at leas...

Two-day BJP national executive meetings to begin today
India

Two-day BJP national executive meetings to begin today

WorldAsia

Israel says Iran missile test a 'provocation'

We produced doctors, engineers, Pakistan created terrorists: Sushma at UNGA
India

We produced doctors, engineers, Pakistan created terrorists...

US Defence Secretary to visit India, meet Narendra Modi, Nirmala Sitharaman
World

US Defence Secretary to visit India, meet Narendra Modi, Ni...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

Why Rahul Gandhi wasn’t wrong to call Mahatma Gandhi an NRI

Of liberties and pre-arrest bail

Where have all the Hindu-American comedians gone?

In the shadow of caste

India needs one more big push for construction of ‘Big Dams’