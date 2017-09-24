PM Narendra Modi to address 36th edition of ‘Mann ki Baat’ today at 11 AM- Here's what to expect

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will share his thoughts on a number of issues in his 36th edition of 'Mann Ki Baat' today at 11 AM.

PM Modi is expected speak on the recent inauguration of Sardar Sarovar Dam. He might raise the issue of Gauri Lankesh's brutal murder at her residence in Bengaluru.

The Prime Minister initiated monthly radio show will also complete its three remarkable years today.

The programme will be broadcast on All India Radio and Doordarshan and people can also listen to it on the Narendra Modi mobile application. People can also give a missed call on the number 1922 and can hear 'Mann ki Baat' on their mobiles.

Akashwani will broadcast the programme in regional languages immediately after the Hindi broadcast.Regional language versions of the programme will also be repeated at 8 PM. It will also be streamed on the YouTube channels of the Prime Minister's Office, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and DD News.

Earlier on August 27, in his 35th edition of Mann Ki Baat, PM while referring to violence in Panchkula following the conviction of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, had said that violence would not be tolerated and those indulging in it would be punished.