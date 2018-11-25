PM Narendra Modi to address 50th edition of 'Mann Ki Baat' radio programme

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the fiftieth episode his popular 'Mann Ki Baat' radio broadcast programme on Sunday.

Touching upon various social, national and international issues, PM Modi had launched his 'Mann Ki Baat' radio broadcast programme since 2014, which eventually became extremely popular.

Through his `Mann Ki Baat`, PM Modi has reached out to millions across the country, shared the views and opinions of the citizens and lauded their contribution in nation-building.

"On October 3, 2014, we began the journey of `Mann Ki Baat`. With your blessings, this journey completes 50 episodes tomorrow (Sunday), of sharing joy, positivity and amplifying the power of collective efforts. I hope you will enthusiastically tune in tomorrow for the 50th episode," PM Modi tweeted.

In the first episode, the Prime Minister urged the citizens of the country to use at least one Khadi product, saying it would help poor weavers. "Subsequently, the sale of Khadi products went up by 120 per cent," an official release said.

In November 2014, PM Modi shared how army personnel won a gold medal in a very prestigious event in Britain called Cambrian Patrol, defeating contestants from 140 nations.

In September 2015, PM Modi congratulated the armed forces, commemorating 50 years of India`s war with Pakistan in 1965.

The Prime Minister dedicated the December 2014 episode of `Mann ki Baat` to make India drug-free.

"The monthly radio broadcast in January 2015 saw a unique event - joint address by PM Modi and (then) US President Barak Obama who shared personal stories and gave an insight into what it takes to achieve your goals in life," it said.

While taking a cue from the idea given by a listener, PM Modi spoke at length about `Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao` (save daughter, educate daughter) in the same episode.

"In the June 2015 episode of `Mann Ki Baat`, the PM shared the account of a Haryana village sarpanch who launched #SelfieWithDaughter campaign and the hashtag soon became viral on social media as people from different walks of life shared it," it said.

