PM Narendra Modi to address 'Krishi Unnati Mela' today, lay foundation stone for 25 Krishi Vigyan Kendras

PM Modi will address the farmers and unveil a portal on organic farming and lay the foundation stone of 25 Krishi Vigyan Kendras.

By Zee Media Bureau | Updated: Mar 17, 2018, 07:21 AM IST
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Saturday address the annual 'Krishi Unnati Mela' at Indian Agricultural Research Institute in the national capital.

The PM will address the farmers and unveil a portal on organic farming and lay the foundation stone of 25 Krishi Vigyan Kendras.

The Prime Minister will also confer the 'Krishi Karman' and 'Deen Dayal Upadhya Krishi Vigyan Protsahan' awards on the occasion.

The theme of the fair is doubling farmer's income by 2022.

'Krishi Unnati Mela" is aimed at creating awareness about the latest technological developments in the agriculture and allied sectors among farmers.

Theme pavilions on doubling farmers income, live demonstrations on micro-irrigation, wastewater utilisation, animal husbandry and fisheries are among the major attractions of the fair.

Pavilions on seeds, fertilisers, and pesticides will also be set up at the fair. 

(With ANI inputs)

