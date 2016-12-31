PM Narendra Modi to address nation today - This is what he is likely to speak about

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Saturday address the nation, in which he is expected to spell out the roadmap ahead after the deadline of depositing demonetised notes expired on Friday.

This will be his second address to the nation since his announcement in a similar address on November 8 to scrap Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 notes.

While announcing the landmark decision, he had asked the people to give 50 days for rolling it out.

Against this backdrop, the Prime Minister is likely to speak about the roadmap ahead, especially on the steps to ease the cash flow that has been a major problem ever since demonetisation took place.

He may also speak on the steps to deal with the problems the economy faces after the demonetisation.

The Prime Minister in his public meetings in the last few weeks has been urging the people to bear with the pain following the government's decision and that it would start easing gradually once the 50-day period is over.

(With Agency inputs)