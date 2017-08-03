close
PM Narendra Modi to address NDA MPs on Friday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the Parliament members of the National Democratic Alliance on Friday, ahead of the Vice President`s election on Saturday.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Thursday, August 3, 2017 - 19:44
PM Narendra Modi to address NDA MPs on Friday

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the Parliament members of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on Friday, ahead of the Vice President`s election on Saturday.

According to party officials, apart from the NDA`s 81 Rajya Sabha members and 337 Lok Sabha members, members of the AIADMK, YSR Congress and the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) will also be present.

During the meeting, a demonstration on voting will be held for the MPs, so that their vote in Vice President`s election does not go in vain. This was decided because at least 21 votes were declared invalid during the President`s election.

All the NDA leaders will also speak about the alliance`s Vice Presidential nominee M Venkaiah Naidu.

The Prime Minister will also host a dinner. Twenty-one items, including south Indian dishes, are on the menu.

Naidu is contesting against opposition candidate Gopalkrishna Gandhi in the Vice President`s election.

Naidu on Wednesday reached out to all members of Parliament across the parties, seeking their support for the August 5 election and said he would uphold ideals of the freedom struggle and principles of the Constitution.

In a letter to the parliamentarians, Naidu gave an account of his over four decades of public life, including his terms as member of the Andhra Pradesh Assembly twice and his fourth consecutive term in the Rajya Sabha.

The numbers clearly suggest that Naidu is all set to win the election.

