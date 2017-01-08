PM Narendra Modi to address Pravasi Bharatiya Divas today: Here are important things to know

New Delhi: The 14th edition of the three-day Pravasi Bharatiya Divas, billed as the largest convergence of Indian Diaspora, began in the country's IT hub on Saturday with the spotlight on the role of youth in transforming the society and India's potential to play the role of a 'Vishwa Guru' again.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver the keynote address on Sunday when the Indian-origin Prime Minister of Portugal Antonio Costa will be the Chief Guest at the event.

Key things to know

1) About 300-400 overseas Indian youth are participating in the Youth PBD, including nearly 150 PIOs who are visiting India for the Know India programme.

2) Being held for the first time in Karnataka at the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre on the city’s outskirts, the three-day event has drawn about 1,800 NRIs from 72 countries to redefine their engagement with their motherland.

2) The Youth PBD in 2017 includes plenary sessions on problems faced by Indian students abroad, problems faced by NRI students in India, and startups and innovation which have a social impact in India.

3) The Youth PBD 2017, with a focus on 'Redefining engagement with the Indian Diaspora', is being attended by delegates from 72 countries and registration has crossed 7,200 as of yesterday, as per officials.

4) The event aims to provide a platform to overseas Indians to engage with the Government on issues of concern to the diaspora and to explore opportunities for investment in India and contribution to the country of their origin.

5) The convention, being held biennially for the first time instead of earlier annual versions, will aim at redefining India's engagement with its 3.12 crore strong diaspora in diverse spheres, including innovation, start-ups, tourism, and education.