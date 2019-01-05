हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi to address rallies in Jharkhand, Odisha today; inaugurate multiple projects

With a focused strategy to win new territories and retain power, PM Modi will hold at least 100 rallies.

PM Narendra Modi to address rallies in Jharkhand, Odisha today; inaugurate multiple projects

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday will visit Jharkhand and Odisha to inaugurate multiple projects. The countdown for 2019 Lok Sabha polls has begun with the ruling BJP leaving no stone unturned to win the elections.

In Jharkhand, the Prime Minister will unveil a plaque to mark the laying of foundation stone for the revival of North Koel (Mandal Dam) project and Kanhar stone pipeline irrigation system. He will inaugurate the collective e-griha pravesh of 25,000 beneficiaries under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana through video conferencing. He will also address a public gathering.

PM Modi will then proceed to Odisha where he will dedicate to the nation the Balasore-Haldia-Durgapur section of LPG pipeline project of IOCL and the Balasore multi-modal logistics park in Baripada.

The Prime Minister will unveil a plaque to mark the commencement of work for the development and conservation of Rasika Ray temple at the ancient fort, Haripurgarh. He will lay the foundation stone for the four-laning of various National Highway projects and inaugurate six passport seva kendras. He will also flag off the second passenger train from Tatanagar to Badampahar. He will also address a public gathering at Baripada.

With a focused strategy to win new territories and retain power, PM Modi will hold at least 100 rallies. He kick-started addressing rallies on Thursday from Punjab's Gurdaspur.

