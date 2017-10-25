PM Narendra Modi to arrive in Uttarakhand on 2-day visit

Dehradun: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive here on October 26 on a two-day visit to Uttarakhand during which he is scheduled to address IAS probationers at Mussoorie's prestigious Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA).

PM Modi will arrive at the Jollygrant airport in the afternoon on Thursday and will leave for Mussoorie where most of his programmes are lined up for October 27.

On Friday, he will address the IAS probationers.

The Prime Minister is also scheduled to perform yoga along with school children during his stay in Mussoorie.

Meanwhile, the security has been beefed up around the airport in Jollygrant as well as in Mussoorie, in the wake of the Prime Minister's arrival.

This will be his second visit to the state in a week.

Only last week, PM Modi laid the foundation stones of reconstruction projects worth Rs 700 crore at Kedarnath in Uttarakhand.