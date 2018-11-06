हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi to celebrate Diwali in Kedarnath, Nirmala Sitharaman at Arunachal-Assam border

PM Modi will celebrate Diwali in Kedarnath while the Defence Minister will do so at the Arunachal Pradesh-Assam border. 

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will celebrate Diwali in Kedarnath this year after offering prayers at the revered hill shrine dedicated to Lord Shiva. 

According to sources, PM Modi is also expected to review the progress of development projects including construction of main approach to Kedarnath temple and development of Shankaracharya Kutir and Shankaracharya Museum.

During his visit to the shrine last year, the Prime Minister had laid the foundation stone for five infrastructure development projects. 

These included development of the retaining wall and ghat on the Mandakini and Saraswati and also houses for temple priests. 

The shrine was badly affected by calamitous floods in 2013. 

Sources further said that PM Modi is also likely to meet ITBP personnel guarding the border with China.

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is scheduled to celebrate Diwali this year with troops at forward posts in Arunachal Pradesh and Assam.

"Continuing the tradition of celebrating Diwali with the families of our soldiers, Nirmala Sitharaman will celebrate Diwali this year at Dinjan (Assam), Andra La-Omkar and Anini (Arunachal Pradesh)," the Defence Ministry tweeted on Monday.

She will also review the progress of the development of the infrastructure including defence preparedness in Arunachal which shares a long border with China.

Last year, Sitharaman celebrated Diwali with the families of tri-services personnel at the strategically important tri-services command at Port Blair, Andaman and Nicobar islands.

(With Agency Inputs)

