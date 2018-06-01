हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi to deliver keynote address at Singapore's Shangri-La Dialogue

On Thursday, India and Singapore announced 14 business-to-business and business-to-government agreements during PM Modi's visit.

PM Narendra Modi to deliver keynote address at Singapore&#039;s Shangri-La Dialogue

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on an official bilateral visit to Singapore, will on Friday deliver a keynote address at an annual security meet in Shangri-La Dialogue. The Prime Minister is in Singapore on an official bilateral visit on the third and final leg of his three-nation Southeast Asian tour.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi met his Singaporean counterpart Lee Hsien Loong and discussed bilateral ties. He visited the Istana - Presidential Palace of Singapore where he was accorded a ceremonial welcome.

"PM @narendramodi was accorded a ceremonial welcome on his arrival at Istana - Presidential Palace of Singapore. Millennia old ties now powered by partnership in innovation and technology," MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.

On Thursday, India and Singapore announced 14 business-to-business and business-to-government agreements during PM Modi's visit.

"14 B2B & B2G documents were announced in the presence of PM @narendramodi between India and Singapore," MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.

The agreements include on supporting India's innovation and entrepreneurship ecosystem and promoting Indian innovation abroad, to set up Indian institutes of skills on waste water management and recycling, on the promotion of 'Make-in-India' in Singapore and ASEAN, and commercial collaboration in the space sector and development of Singapore's space industry, among others.

During his talks with Singaporean leaders, Modi discussed ways to further strengthen bilateral ties. 

(With inputs from PTI)

Tags:
Narendra ModiSingaporeSoutheast AsiaRaveesh Kumar

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close