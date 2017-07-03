PM Narendra Modi to get US President-like reception in Israel; terrorism, economic ties on agenda

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's historic visit to Israel, beginning on Tuesday, will see discussions between him and his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu exploring ways to enhance cooperation in key strategic areas.

His visit will be the first by an Indian PM to Israel.

This year, India and Israel are marking 25 years of their diplomatic relations.

The two sides are expected to sign number of agreements in the field of innovation, development, science and technology and space.

Apart from boosting cooperation in the water and agriculture sectors, India and Israel will also discuss ways to strengthen people-to-people contact, air connectivity and investments.

During the visit, a deal with the Uttar Pradesh government is also likely to be signed to clean-up a patch of river Ganges apart from setting up of industrial research and development fund of USD 40 million.

Before the visit, the Ministry of External Affairs ministry in New Delhi said it will provide an impetus for deeper bilateral engagement in areas of mutual interest, as per PTI.

PM Modi's schedule:

PM Modi will be received by Netanyahu at the airport. This is a special gesture only accorded to the Pope or the US president.

The Israeli PM will also host a dinner for PM Modi.

Netanyahu will accompany him to most of the events, including the community reception on July 5.

PM Modi will pay homage to Indian soldiers at the Indian Cemetery in Haifa.

He will meet 26/11 Mumbai terror attack survivor Holtzberg Moshe, who was only two when he was saved by his Indian nanny Sandra Samuel.

Moshe's father Rabbi Gavriel and mother Rivkah were among eight Israeli nationals killed in the 2008 terror strike.

Will discuss challenges like terror, says PM Modi on Israel visit

On the eve of his visit to Israel, PM Modi on Monday said he will discuss with Netanyahu common challenges like terrorism and ways to boost the economic ties.

"Tomorrow, I begin a historic visit to Israel, a very special partner of India's. As the first Indian PM to do so, I am greatly looking forward to this unprecedented visit that will bring our two countries and people closer," he said in a statement.

"I look forward to holding extensive talks with my friend, Israeli PM Netanyahu, who shares a commitment for vibrant India-Israel ties," he tweeted.

The PM said he will have 'in-depth talks' with Netanyahu "on the full spectrum of our partnership and strengthening it in diverse fields for mutual benefit. We will also have the chance to discuss major common challenges like terrorism."

"My programme during the visit gives me an opportunity to engage with a cross-section of Israeli society. I am particularly looking forward to interacting with the large vibrant Indian diaspora in Israel that represents an enduring link between our two peoples," PM Modi added.

On the economic side, he said, "I will join with leading Indian and Israeli CEOs and start-ups to discuss our shared priority of expanding business and investment collaboration on the ground."

In addition, he said, "I hope to get insights into Israel's accomplishments in technology and innovation through on-site visits."

On July 6, PM Modi will travel to Hamburg for the G-20 Summit being hosted by Germany on July 7-8.

Netanyahu hails PM Modi's visit to Israel as a 'very significant step'

Earlier, the Israeli premier had hailed PM Modi's visit as a "very significant step" in strengthening bilateral relations that are on a "constant upswing".

"Next week, the Indian Prime Minister, my friend, Narendra Modi will arrive in Israel, This is a historic visit to Israel. In the 70 years of the country's existence, no Indian Prime Minister has ever visited and this is further expression of the state of Israel's military, economic and diplomatic strength," Netanyahu had said.

"This is a very significant step in strengthening relations between the two countries," he had added.

The two leaders have already met twice on foreign soil on the sidelines of UN-related events and are said to be constantly in touch with each other over the phone.

PM Modi would also be meeting Israeli President Reuven Rivlin and the leader of Opposition Isaac Herzog on July 5.

He will not travelling to neighbouring Palestine during the visit, a clear signal of de-hyphenation of its ties with the two West Asian nations.

President Pranab Mukherjee in 2015 and External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj in 2016 visited both the countries.

Israeli Prime Minister Ariel Sharon and President Ezer Weizman visited India in 2003 and 1997 respectively.

Israeli President Reuven Rivlin had also paid a visit to India in November last year.

