हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi to hold a town hall meet with IT professionals

IT professionals, experts and technocrats from all over India will take part in the event.

PM Narendra Modi to hold a town hall meet with IT professionals

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a town hall meeting with Information and Technology (IT) professionals on Wednesday. During the town hall meet, issues related to digital outreach and social inclusion with people associated with IT and electronic manufacturing sector will be discussed.

Professionals, experts and technocrats from all over India will take part in the event, a government release said.

Union IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad had earlier this month held an extensive consultation with IT honchos and sought the industry's active involvement in social initiatives, ahead of the event.

"On October 24, the PM will hold a town hall event in Delhi, where there will be thousands of IT professionals...he will also speak to CEOs and IT professionals in over a dozen locations to enthuse and inspire them to make India's digital story, one of social inclusion," Prasad had said.

The participants will discuss with the PM ways through which the vibrant IT and electronic manufacturing sector can undertake initiatives and volunteer to contribute in building a "new India".

PM Modi will also reportedly launch the ‘Self4Society’ initiative.

Tags:
Narendra ModiIT professionalstown hall meetRavi Shankar Prasad

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close