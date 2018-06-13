हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Council of Ministers meeting

The PM will review the progress of his government's flagship schemes and also chalk out the agenda for the last year of the current NDA rule.

PM Narendra Modi to hold Council of Ministers meet, to review progress of flagship schemes

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called a meeting of his Council of Ministers to review the progress the his government's flagship programmes and initiatives.

The meeting will be held in the Parliament House around 6:00 pm and will be attended by all NDA government ministers. Ahead of the Council of Ministers meet, PM Modi will also preside over a meeting of the Union Cabinet. 

During the meeting, the PM will review the progress of his government's flagship schemes and also chalk out the agenda for the last year of the current NDA rule.

According to sources, the meeting will be held in Parliament House.

The meeting of Council of Ministers, being held after a gap of seven months, comes in the backdrop of the recent setback in by-polls conducted in many states.

Sources said the meeting may also deliberate on farm distress and the government's efforts to provide relief to them through various initiatives announced in the Budget like 1.5 times higher MSP than the cost of production.

Pradhan Mantri Jan Aushadhi Yojana, Ayushman Bharat, Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bhima Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, Start-up funding scheme, Mudra Yojana among others schemes will be reviewed in the meeting.

