PM Narendra Modi to hold 'pariksha pe charcha' with students, give tips on how to make exams stress-free

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be holding 'pariksha pe charcha' -a unique programme aimed at helping lakhs of students appearing for exams relieve the stress.

According to reports, PM Modi will connect with lakhs of students and thousands of schools across the country and discuss exam-related issues through a video conference from Delhi's Talkatora Stadium at 12:00 noon.

PM Modi took to Twitter and expressed his 'eagerness' to hold 'pariksha pe charcha' with students today.

''I am extremely eager to interact with young friends, teachers and parents on the need to appear for exams with a smile, without any stress,'' the PM had tweeted.

I am extremely eager to interact with young friends, teachers and parents on the need to appear for exams with a smile, without any stress. This ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ begins at 12 noon tomorrow. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 15, 2018

Meanwhile, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued a directive for all schools ahead of the same to ensure maximum reach of the event.

The CBSE board has issued a circular to schools mentioning that the interactive event will be held from 10.30 am to noon on Friday.

According to the circular, students from class 6 to class 12 can ask questions to PM Modi during the event.

All the questions need to be within 100 words and submitted on mygov.in website for selection.

Schools have also been asked to arrange television sets, internet, radio sets etc for smooth transmission and broadcast of the programme.

The programme is slated to be broadcast by DD News, DD National and DD India. Live webcasts will also be done through websites of PMO, HRD Ministry, Doordarshan, YouTube and mygov.in.

The schools have also been asked to click pictures and record 2-minute video clips of students attending the event, and they need to be submitted to CBSE board office by February 17, reported said.

A similar session was held for teachers in 2014, months after Narendra Modi took over as Prime Minister.

In order to reach out to the students and prepare them to face the difficulties ahead of their exams, PM Modi has recently authored a book, "Exam Warriors".

The Prime Minister has listed 25 mantras for students in his book "Exam Warriors", which hit the bookstores last weekend on the verge of final examinations in schools.

The book, a little over 200 pages thick, has been published by Penguin Random House India.

It is a collection of anecdotes from the PM's school days and snatches from his monthly radio address "Mann Ki Baat" on coping with study stress.

"Trying to become someone is a conventional path.... Take the road less travelled," he says in the book. "Be a warrior, not a worrier," reads another idea.

The PM has often spoken about exam stress and tackled the subject in his radio talk.

A year ago, PM Modi had advised students to "treat exams like festivals" and not to take too much stress. "A happy mind is the secret of a good mark sheet," he had said.

(With agency inputs)