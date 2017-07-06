PM Narendra Modi to honour Haifa World War heroes: Who was Major Dalpat Singh

Jerusalem: On the third day of his highly successful and 'memorable' visit to Israel, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Thursday visit the Haifa India Cemetery along with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu to pay tributes to the Indian soldiers who fought in World War I.

"On July 6 both Prime Ministers will pay wreath on the two grave areas - one is for the Hindu soldiers and one for Muslim soldiers - during their visit to Haifa cemetery," Israeli Foreign Ministry's Deputy Director General in-charge of the Asia and the Pacific Division Mark Sofer had said during a briefing.

According to sources, the Prime Minister will pay a tribute at the memorial in a ceremony to remember Indian soldiers who laid down their lives while liberating the Israeli port city Haifa during the war.

A plaque to honour Major Dalpat Singh Shekhawat, who led the Jodhpur Lancers, will also be unveiled.

Jodhpur Imperial Service Lancers, supported by Mysore and Hyderabad Lancers, as a part of the 15th Imperial Service Cavalry Brigade captured the town of Haifa in September 1918.

Every year on September 23, the Indian Army marks Haifa Day.

Liberation of Haifa Port City in 1918

Two Indian cavalry regiments had helped liberate the city in 1918 following action by the 15th Imperial Service Cavalry Brigade.

The two Indian regiments were the Jodhpur Lancers and the Mysore Lancers. Dalpat Singh was from the Jodhpur Lancers.

In the autumn of 1918, the brigade was part of the Allied Forces sweeping northwards through Palestine in the last great cavalry campaign in history.

During the battle for Haifa, the Indian troops exhibited exemplary cavalry skills in a successful charge which finally culminated in the liberation of the port city.

Major Dalpat Singh, who was awarded a Military Cross, is regarded as the Hero of Haifa for his critical role in the battle.

The action of the Indian troops has been recorded in the Official History of the War - Military operation Egypt and Palestine (volume 2).

This remains the only known incident in military history when a fortified town was captured by a “cavalry on the gallop”.