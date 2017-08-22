close
﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, August 22, 2017 - 07:11
PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate 9500 projects worth over Rs 27,000 crore on August 29 in Udaipur
File photo

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to inaugurate more than 9,500 road projects including national highways, state and rural roads under PMGSY and the state's flagship programmes during his scheduled visit to Udaipur on August 29. 

According to the reports of leading daily Times of India all these projects will cost over Rs 27,000 crore. 

After laying foundation stones and inaugurating various developmental projects, the Prime Minister will be addressing a mass gathering at Khelgaon Maidan in the city.  Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje and Union minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari will also attend the event. 

If reports are to be believed, PM will lay the foundation stone for National Highways projects worth nearly Rs 15000 crores in Rajasthan. During his visit, Modi will dedicate to the nation 11 completed National Highways projects totalling a length of about 873km. Some of the projects included are 6-lane Cable Stayed Bridge across river Chambal at Kota, 4-Laning of Gomati Chauraha at Udaipur section of NH-8, 4-Laning of Rajsamand - Bhilwara section of NH-758, amongst others.

