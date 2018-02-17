PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate BJP's new 'hi-tech and swanky' HQ in Delhi today

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Sunday inaugurate BJP's swanky new headquarters located at Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg, outside Lutyens' Bungalow Zone in the national capital.

It would be the first time that the party, which is now in power in 18 states, would have a permanent address.

The new office of the 38-year-old party is a multi-storeyed modern construction fitted with latest communication technologies.

The new party office will be inaugurated in the presence of top party leaders, including its president Amit Shah.

BJP's new headquarters at Kotla Marg to be inaugurated tomorrow. #Delhi pic.twitter.com/lyAw1uPhdQ — ANI (@ANI) February 17, 2018

The construction of the party's spacious new headquarters started last year following a Supreme Court directive that party offices should be relocated from the Lutyens' Bungalow Zone.

With the BJP shifting its office from Lutyens' Bungalow Zone, the pressure will rise on other parties to follow suit as almost all of them have been functioning for decades out of bungalows.

The saffron party has been working from Ashoka Road while the main opposition Congress office is at Akbar Road and the two premises are part of the pool of government residences.

The BJP will shift to the new office from the current one as early as next week, a source closed to the party was quoted as saying by media reports.

Modi and Shah had laid the foundation stone of the new headquarters in August last year and a Mumbai-based architecture company had designed it.

The premises has three buildings fitted with modern communication tools, enabling party office-bearers to co-ordinate official works with their counterparts in states and local levels in real time.

The new building will house offices of the party leaders, auditoriums, meeting rooms and a studio for leaders to link with TV studios for discussions.

The party headquarters will be linked through video-conferencing to all the state headquarters of the party and will have a state-of-the-art library boasting of party literature and subscriptions to some of the latest journals from across the world.

BJP's decision to shift to the new location also reflects its commitment to the Sangh ideology, which Deen Dayal Upadhyaya backed strongly.

Since BJP often takes pride in calling itself as the world's largest political party, its new headquarters will stand as a testament to that claim and the building will have a corporate feel.

Since taking over as its president in 2014, Shah has worked to have party-owned offices in all states and districts, a task in progress.

A host of Union ministers and former party presidents like LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi are likely to be present during the inauguration ceremony.