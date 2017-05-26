PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate Dhola-Sadiya Bridge in Assam today

Guwahati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Friday inaugurate the strategically important Dhola-Sadia Bridge in Assam

The India's longest bridge is a three lane one, which would link Dhola is Assam to Sadiya in Arunachal Pradesh.

The bridge will ensure which is 9.15 kilometre will ensure 24X7 connectivity between uppare Assam and eastern part of Arunachal.

The bridge would also reduce the distance from Rupai on NH 37 in Assam to Meka/Roing on NH 52 in Arunachal by 165 km.

It has been built at a cost of about Rs 2,056 crore over river Lohit, a tributary of the Brahmaputra.

The Dhola-Sadiya bridge is longer than the Bandra-Worli Sea Link (5.6 km) in Mumbai by nearly two-thirds.

The bridge will also benefit the army, with convoys requiring less time to journey from Assam to the posts along the India-China border in Arunachal Pradesh. The bridge is also expected to enhance India's defence capabilities in the northeastern region.

The Ministry of Shipping said the Dhola-Sadiya bridge promises to usher in prosperity in the North-East, it said adding, it will provide efficient road connectivity to remote and backward areas which have poor road infrastructure.

PM Modi termed Dhola-Sadiya Bridge as one of the most important infrastructure projects of the nation.

He is scheduled to address a public meeting at Khanapara in the evening.

The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for two key projects- AIIMS and IARI. “Both projects will quicken the development of Assam and the Northeast,” he said on twitter.