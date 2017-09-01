close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate two-day tax conclave ‘Rajaswa Gyansangam’ today, to focus on GST, black money

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the two-day ‘Rajaswa Gyansangam’ on Friday at 10: 30 AM. 

﻿
Last Updated: Friday, September 1, 2017 - 06:54
PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate two-day tax conclave ‘Rajaswa Gyansangam’ today, to focus on GST, black money

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the two-day ‘Rajaswa Gyansangam’ on Friday at 10: 30 AM. 

'Rajaswa Gyansangam' is a two-day conclave that will be held on September 1-2 in the national capital and the focus of the discussion will be on GST as well as on unearthing black money, a finance ministry statement had said. As per the reports of PTI, during the event the central and state tax officers will brainstorm on major issues. 

This will be for the first time that the tax officers of the state governments will also be invited for discussion on the GST related issues. The Goods and Services Tax (GST) which unifies over a dozen indirect taxes was rolled out from July 1.

Earlier while addressing nation, Modi had said that GST has transformed the economy and marks an example of cooperative federalism as states have been partners in all the decisions related to the new indirect tax regime. 

"Smooth transition of such a huge measure in a vast country involving crores of people was historic and can be a case study for universities around the world," PM had said. 

TAGS

Narendra ModiGSTRajaswa Gyansangam

From Zee News

Lucknow: Sharpshooter Sunil Sharma killed in police encounter
India

Lucknow: Sharpshooter Sunil Sharma killed in police encount...

Marriage is not an exemption to protect children from sexual offences: Supreme Court
India

Marriage is not an exemption to protect children from sexua...

Trump Administration to ask Congress for emergency funding for Hurricane Harvey relief efforts
World

Trump Administration to ask Congress for emergency funding...

Real life Shravan Kumar: Tribal man carries parents on shoulders for justice
India

Real life Shravan Kumar: Tribal man carries parents on shou...

Slight intensity earthquake in Assam, no loss reported
India

Slight intensity earthquake in Assam, no loss reported

Bihar

Bihar Congress chief meets Sonia, denies rift in state unit

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley hints at giving up Defence Ministry
India

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley hints at giving up Defe...

Hurricane Harvey victims are neo-Nazis, suggests Charlie Hebdo cover
World

Hurricane Harvey victims are neo-Nazis, suggests Charlie He...

Union Minister Mahendra Nath Pandey appointed Uttar Pradesh BJP chief
Uttar Pradesh

Union Minister Mahendra Nath Pandey appointed Uttar Pradesh...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

The day a fairy tale died: What Princess Diana's death means to me

Cabinet reshuffle: PM Narendra Modi will try to hit five birds with one stone

MS Dhoni's 300th ODI: Does MSD have a chance of making it to the 2019 ICC World Cup?

Dera chief has few options to escape from clutches of law

Trump sees through Pakistan design