PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate two-day tax conclave ‘Rajaswa Gyansangam’ today, to focus on GST, black money

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the two-day ‘Rajaswa Gyansangam’ on Friday at 10: 30 AM.

'Rajaswa Gyansangam' is a two-day conclave that will be held on September 1-2 in the national capital and the focus of the discussion will be on GST as well as on unearthing black money, a finance ministry statement had said. As per the reports of PTI, during the event the central and state tax officers will brainstorm on major issues.

This will be for the first time that the tax officers of the state governments will also be invited for discussion on the GST related issues. The Goods and Services Tax (GST) which unifies over a dozen indirect taxes was rolled out from July 1.

Earlier while addressing nation, Modi had said that GST has transformed the economy and marks an example of cooperative federalism as states have been partners in all the decisions related to the new indirect tax regime.

"Smooth transition of such a huge measure in a vast country involving crores of people was historic and can be a case study for universities around the world," PM had said.