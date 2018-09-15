हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
PM Narendra Modi to kickstart Swachhta hi Seva cleanliness drive on Saturday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to roll out nation-wide Swachhta hi Seva cleanliness campaign on Saturday. The campaign will continue till October 2. Ahead of the campaign, Prime Minister Modi wrote to almost 2,000 citizens from different walks of life, inviting them to be a part of the cleanliness drive.

Those invited by Prime Minister to join the campaign include judges, retired government officials, winner of gallantry awards, Commonwealth and Asian Games medallists, Chief Ministers, Deputy Chief Ministers, Governors, Lieutenant Governors, journalists, sportspersons, film personalities and spiritual gurus.

In his letter, the prime minister described the Swachh Bharat Mission as a mass movement that has ushered in a 'swachhata revolution' across India. He asked the recipients of the letters to support the mission and inspire others to do the same.

The Prime Minister is slated to interact with those working on cleanliness activities after which Swachhta activities will commence. The prime minister will interact with a cross-section of people from 18 locations across the country via video conferencing.

Prime Minister Modi will interact and inaugurate the campaign through video conferencing in 18 places – Mehsana, Dibrugarh, Mumbai, Coimbatore, Noida, Sikkim, Dantewada, Salem, Fatehpur, Patna Sahib, Rajgarh, Mt Abu, Ajmer, Simdega, Kochchi, Bengaluru, Bijnor and Rewari.

