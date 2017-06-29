PM Narendra Modi to meet 26/11 survivor 'Baby Moshe' during Israel visit

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Israel next week is expected to meet Moshe, a survivor of 2008 Mumbai 26/11 terrorist attack.

Moshe was barely two when his parents Rivka and Gavriel Holtzberg were killed along with six others, by Pakistan-based LeT terrorists in the Chabad House attack in Mumbai in 2008.

The Nariman House, also known as the Chabad House, was one of five locations that were targeted by the terrorists.

Moshe is 10 years old now.

During the deadly 26/11 attacks, he was saved by his Indian nanny, Sandra, who managed to escape the scene.

Both were brought to Israel later, to live with Moshe's maternal grandparents, Shimon and Yehudit Rosenberg.

"PM Modi is expected to meet Moshe who was just a baby at the time, now he is all grown up. I think it will be a very emotional meeting with a very strong message," said Israel's ambassador to India Daniel Carmon in an exclusive chat with ANI.

Counter-terrorism will be one of the key focus areas of Prime Minister Modi's visit to Israel.

"Terrorism is a plague which many countries suffer. India and Israel are victims of terror, 3 years ago we have signed a landmark agreement on homeland security and counter-terrorism and we are doing a lot in this field," added Carmon.

Nine years have passed since the 26/11 attacks, however, no arrests have been made.

When asked if this issue will figure in talks with India the Israeli envoy added, "both our countries have to face terror threats, as long as these threats remain it will always be on the table.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Israel from July 4-6, at the invitation of his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu.

This will be the first ever visit of an Indian Prime Minister to Israel.