PM Narendra Modi to meet Canadian counterpart on Friday, says 'looking forward to meeting Justin Trudeau, his children'

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said he looks forward to holding talks with his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau on Friday.

"I look forward to meeting PM Justin Trudeau and holding talks on further strengthening India-Canada relations in all spheres. I appreciate his deep commitment to ties between our two countries," he tweeted.

PM Modi added, "I hope PM Justin Trudeau and his family had a very enjoyable stay so far. I particularly look forward to meeting his children Xavier, Ella-Grace, and Hadrien."

He also posted a picture from his 2015 Canada visit.

Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and her Canadian counterpart Chrystia Freeland on Thursday discussed issues of "bilateral interest" during a strategic dialogue.

MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said it was a "good meeting", during which they had wide-ranging discussions on strengthening relations in trade and investment, security and cybersecurity, energy, people to people contacts and other relevant bilateral and regional issues.

On the other hand, Trudeau said on Thursday that said his ongoing visit to India has already yielded investments worth over one billion dollars that will generate 6,000 'high quality' jobs.

Underscoring the need for deepening bilateral ties, the Canadian PM said he is in India to strengthen historic ties between the two nations and the hospitality extended to his family "has been phenomenal".

"In total, this week’s trip has yielded more than a billion dollars in investments between Canada and India and that billion dollars back and forth will create 6,000 high-quality jobs for folks back home and many many good jobs here as well. This is a true vote of confidence from the Indian Business community and the desire from companies around the world to set up shop in Canada makes sense," he said while addressing a business event coordinated by CII in New Delhi.

Trudeau said India and Canada must "deepen and broaden" its historic friendship and "that is what this week has been all about".

(With PTI inputs)