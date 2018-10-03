हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
PM Narendra Modi to receive 'Champions of the Earth' award from UN chief Antonio Guterres

PM Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron were recently named as recipients of the prestigious award.

PM Narendra Modi to receive &#039;Champions of the Earth&#039; award from UN chief Antonio Guterres

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will receive the United Nation's highest environmental honour 'Champions of The Earth Award' at a special ceremony here on Wednesday.

The award, which was announced on September 26 on the sidelines of 73rd UN General Assembly in New York, will be presented by the visiting UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, to PM Modi, according to an official statement.

PM Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron were recently named as recipients of the prestigious award for their exemplary leadership and advocating action on sustainable development and climate change.

PM Modi and Macron were recognized in the Policy Leadership category for their pioneering work in championing the International Solar Alliance and for their unprecedented pledge to eliminate all single-use plastic in India by 2022, the UN said.

Four other environmental changemakers were also awarded by the UN.  

“Emmanuel Macron, President of France and Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India, are recognized in the Policy Leadership category for their pioneering work in championing the International Solar Alliance and promoting new areas of levels of cooperation on environmental action, including Macron’s work on the Global Pact for the Environment and Modi’s unprecedented pledge to eliminate all single-use plastic in India by 2022,” the United Nations said in a press release.

The Prime Minister's Office also took to Twitter to confirm the development. 

''President @EmmanuelMacron and Shri Modi have been awarded in the Policy Leadership category, for their efforts regarding the International Solar Alliance,'' it said.  

In his acceptance speech later, the PM said that this award was not for an individual but for the Indian tradition and value systems of living in harmony with nature and protecting the environment.

The annual 'Champions of the Earth' prize is awarded to outstanding leaders from government, civil society and the private sector whose actions have had a positive impact on the environment.

