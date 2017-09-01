PM Narendra Modi to reshuffle Cabinet on September 3 – Third rejig since May 2014

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will undertake a reshuffle of his council of ministers at 10 am on Sunday.

It will be the third rejig of PM Modi's Cabinet since the NDA government took over in May 2014.

Ahead of the reshuffle, Water Resource Minister Uma Bharti and Skills Minister Rajiv Pratap Rudy, Minister of State of Water Resources Sanjeev Balyan, Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Faggan Singh Kulaste have tendered resignation.

Speculations are rife about Nitish Kumar led Janata Dal (United) and AIADMK getting Cabinet berths.

Some BJP sources told PTI that two cabinet ministers have also offered to resign.

Cabinet Reshuffle: What is 'P and N' formula

A simple 'P and N' formula – where 'P' stands for 'Positive and 'N' is 'Negative' – will decide who stays in Narendra Modi's council of ministers and who goes out.

Top government sources told Zee Media, a special excel sheet created by a senior BJP leader contains all the names of ministers currently a part of the government.

The crucial part of this excel sheet is the column marked – 'P and N'.

In front of every minister's name, a 'P' or 'N' denomination has been placed.

The excel sheet already has been presented to BJP president Amit Shah and PM Modi. The duo will take the final call on who remains in the cabinet and who exits.