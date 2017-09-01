close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

PM Narendra Modi to reshuffle Cabinet on September 3 – Third rejig since May 2014

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will undertake a reshuffle of his council of ministers at 10 am on Sunday.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, September 1, 2017 - 16:47
PM Narendra Modi to reshuffle Cabinet on September 3 – Third rejig since May 2014

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will undertake a reshuffle of his council of ministers at 10 am on Sunday.

It will be the third rejig of PM Modi's Cabinet since the NDA government took over in May 2014.

Ahead of the reshuffle, Water Resource Minister Uma Bharti and Skills Minister Rajiv Pratap Rudy, Minister of State of Water Resources Sanjeev Balyan, Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Faggan Singh Kulaste have tendered resignation.

Speculations are rife about Nitish Kumar led Janata Dal (United) and AIADMK getting Cabinet berths.

Some BJP sources told PTI that two cabinet ministers have also offered to resign.

Cabinet Reshuffle: What is 'P and N' formula

A simple 'P and N' formula – where 'P' stands for 'Positive and 'N' is 'Negative' – will decide who stays in Narendra Modi's council of ministers and who goes out.

Top government sources told Zee Media, a special excel sheet created by a senior BJP leader contains all the names of ministers currently a part of the government.

The crucial part of this excel sheet is the column marked – 'P and N'.

In front of every minister's name, a 'P' or 'N' denomination has been placed.

The excel sheet already has been presented to BJP president Amit Shah and PM Modi. The duo will take the final call on who remains in the cabinet and who exits.

TAGS

Narendra Modicabinet reshuffleBharatiya Janata PartyBJPUma BhartiRajiv Pratap RudySanjeev BalyanJanata Dal (United)AIADMK

From Zee News

Shock as Kenya court cancels election result, demands re-run
World

Shock as Kenya court cancels election result, demands re-ru...

World

27,000 Rohingya have fled Myanmar as bodies wash up, says U...

India

RSS meets in Vrindavan, Amit Shah attends

Three dead as Delhi&#039;s Ghazipur landfill site caves in
Delhi

Three dead as Delhi's Ghazipur landfill site caves in

India

President invites Swiss firms to join India initiatives

Puducherry

Blue Whale game suspected in death of MBA student

Rajasthan

Rajasthan BJP chief Ashok Parnami reviews 'Vistarak Yo...

iPhone 8 launch on September 12: Expected price, specs, features and more
Mobiles

iPhone 8 launch on September 12: Expected price, specs, fea...

WorldAsia

Supreme Court to hear Rohingya deportation case amid Myanma...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

'Shubh Mangal Saavdhan': Ayushmann Khuranna-Bhumi Pednekar remind us of India's middle class hypocrisy surrounding sex

Cabinet rejig: M Thambidurai most likely to be picked by Narendra Modi if AIADMK joins NDA

The triple talaq conundrum: Politics of religion & religion of politics must be segregated

State regulation is legitimising unfeasible water mining

The day a fairy tale died: What Princess Diana's death means to me