PM Modi to throw open 9th edition of Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit on Friday

Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a three-day visit to his home state Gujarat, will throw open his pet biennial Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit besides other events in the capital and Ahmedabad on Friday, January 18.

The 9th edition of Vibrant Gujarat Summit will be inaugurated at the Mahatma Mandir. PM Modi had conceptualised the summit as Gujarat Chief Minister in 2003 to position Gujarat as an ideal investment destination.

According to the organisers, prime ministers and presidents of five countries and more than 30,000 national and international delegates, including CEOs of major companies from India and abroad, are expected to attend the 9th edition of the summit.

Indian business tycoons including Mukesh Ambani, Uday Kotak, Kumar Mangalam Birla, Gautam Adani, Adi Godrej and Pankaj Patel are likely to attend the summit.

CEOs and top executives of global companies like BASF, DP World, Suzuki, Vanguard and Maersk will also be present.

Later in the day, the PM Modi will take part in a 'round table interaction' with the heads of global sovereign wealth funds, pension funds and institutional investors. This will be followed by a dinner with the VVIP guests.

The Prime Minister will be in Hazira in Surat on Saturday to mark the setting up of the Hazira Gun Factory. From here, he will leave for Silvassa in the Union Territory of Dadra Nagar Haveli. He will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for various development projects.

The Prime Minister will fly out Gujarat the same day for Mumbai where he will inaugurate the new building of National Museum of Indian Cinema.

Here's the Prime Minister's schedule for Friday:

8:35 am - Bilateral meeting with the Prime Minister of Malta

9:10 am - Bilateral meeting with the President of Uzbekistan

10: 00 am - Inaugural session

2:35 pm - Bilateral meeting with the Prime Minister of Czech Republic

3:10 pm - Bilateral meeting with the Prime Minister of Denmark

3:30 pm: Roundtable interaction with Sovereign Wealth Funds, Pension Funds and Institutional Investors

