PM Narendra Modi to undertake four-nation tour from May 29 — Full schedule inside

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be undertaking a four-nation visit to Germany, Spain, Russia and France from May 29 onwards to consolidate bilateral relations and invite investments in India.

On May 29, Germany Chancellor Angela Merkel will host Prime Minister Modi at her official Meseberg Country Retreat where the two leaders would discuss issues of mutual interest.

A day later, i.e. on May 30, the Prime Minister and Merkel would hold the fourth India-Germany Intergovernmental Consultations. Both leaders would also be addressing a business event where top CEOs from both the sides would be present.

Later in the day, Prime Minister Modi will pay a courtesy call on Germany President Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

"India and Germany enjoy a strategic partnership. The upcoming Prime Minister's visit will give further boost to this special relationship," an official release said.

From Berlin, Prime Minister Modi would be travelling to Spain on 30 May on an official visit.

The following day he would meet with Spain President Mariano Rajoy and discuss bilateral and other issues of mutual interest. As part of the programme, Prime Minister would be calling on King Felipe VI of Spain.

He would also have a Round-Table interaction with leading Spanish business leaders who are keen to invest in India.

"Prime Minister's visit to Spain will add further strength to the existing warm and friendly India-Spain bilateral ties," it said.

From June 1, Prime Minister will be in for a two day visit for holding the 18th India-Russia Annual Summit in St. Petersburg with the Russian President Vladimir Putin. It is the first time that the Annual Summit will be held in Russia outside Moscow.

Following the summit, the Prime Minister, for the first time, will participate in the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum on June 2 as Guest of Honour.

Russia was the first country with which India instituted Annual Summits.

This had followed the Declaration of Strategic Partnership between India and the Russian Federation in October 2000 in New Delhi. Since then annual Summits have been held regularly every year.

At the bilateral Summit in St. Petersburg on June 1, the leaders are expected to review the entire gamut of India-Russia bilateral relations and review the progress made since the last summit held in Goa on October 15, 2016.

On June 2, Prime Minister Modi will visit Paris.

On June 3, he will hold official talks with France President Emmanuel Macron and discuss issues of mutual interest with a view to further strengthen India-France strategic ties.