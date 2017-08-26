PM Narendra Modi to visit Bihar to review flood situation today

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Saturday visit Bihar to review the flood situation in the state.

Earlier on August 14, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had taken stock of flood affected areas in the state and had assured that the relief and food camps were being conducted in the flood-affected areas.

The flood situation has worsened in Bihar with death toll crossing the 480 mark.

A Bihar Disaster Management Department official said 158.305 lakh persons in 2,313 panchayats under 185 blocks in 19 districts have been affected by the floods.

Overflowing rivers from Nepal have played a major spoilsport in four northeastern districts - Kishanganj, Araria, Purnia and Katihar. Supaul, Saharsa, Bagha, Gopalganj, Madhubani, Sitamarhi, Khagaria, Darbhanga and Madhepura are the other districts which have been affected by floods.