PM Narendra Modi to visit Kedarnath temple today, shrine portals to close on Oct 21

Dehradun: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Friday visit the Kedarnath temple in Uttarakhand where he will lay the foundation stone for various projects.

PM Modi is also likely to address a public meeting near the temple located 11,660 feet above the sea level, party sources said in Dehradun.

Security has been tightened around the Jollygrant airport where the prime minister is likely to arrive at around 8.30 am before leaving for Kedarnath.

He will be received by Uttarakhand Governor KK Paul, Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat and officials before he heads for the Himalayan shrine.

This is the second visit of the Prime Minister to the shrine this season. He had visited it on May 3 when its gates had been reopened after the winter break.