PM Narendra Modi turns Yoga teacher in 3D avatar, shows how to perform asanas

NEW DELHI: Shortly after his monthly radio address Mann Ki Baat, the 3D animation video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi depicting Trikonasana (the triangle posture) Yoga was released. This was the 42nd edition of PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' programme.

Addressing the nation on Mann Ki Baat earlier today, the Prime Minister said that he is not a Yoga teacher, but people have made him one. "I am not a Yoga teacher, but some people with their creativity has made me one. A 3D video of mine has been made, which I will share with you all," PM Modi had said.

Yoga has become a mass movement, said Modi adding that it has now reached every household.

Dedicating a major part of the radio address to farmers and healthcare, PM Modi also said that the Centre has taken several steps to improve the situation.

Recalling the Budget 2018, the PM said that the farmers will be given 1.5 times minimum support price (MSP) fair price for the crops.

On healthcare, the Prime Minister said, "We are concentrating on affordable healthcare along with preventive healthcare. We are working to ensure National Health Centres reach every part of the country."

Batting for fit and better India, he also urged the youth of the country to launch Fit India movement and work towards making it a success.

PM Modi also admitted to receiving several letters from, who talked about their preparation for examinations.

The Prime Minister also spoke on Dalit icon BR Ambedkar who dreamt of making India as an industrial powerhouse. "It was Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar who dreamt of vibrant cities with top infrastructure. (We're) Working on India's economic growth and fulfilling Dr. Ambedkar's dreams. For people like us, who belong to the poor and backward sections of society, Dr. Ambedkar is our inspiration," he said.