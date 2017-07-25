PM Narendra Modi 'unhappy' as BJP MPs continue to skip Parliament

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is reportedly unhappy with the absence of his party colleagues from the both Houses of Parliament, which has been causing trouble or embarrassment for the NDA government.

According to reports, PM Modi today expressed his strong displeasure over the BJP MPs' absence from the two houses when the matter came for a discussion during the BJP parliamentary party.

The PM expressed his concerns after Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar and his junior Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi made references to incidents and problems arising out of lack of quorum.

In his response, the Prime Minister said that "he was worried and not satisfied with members' percentage of presence in houses," according to a BJP MP.

The government had to face an embarrassing situation in the Rajya Sabha last week when a bill on jurisdiction and settlement of maritime claims could not be taken up due to lack of quorum.

Modi also called upon the BJP MPs to observe fortnight programmes of 'Sankalp Yatra' and hold 'Tiranga Yatra' in their constituencies to celebrate 70th Independence Day.

"The Prime Minister said that this year there will be nationwide celebrations starting from August 9 till August 15. After this, for 15 days a Sankalp Yatra will be conducted throughout the nation, pledging development of nation and every individual," Parliamentary Affair Minister Ananth Kumar told reporters after the meeting.

"The Prime Minister also stated that from 1947 till now India reached new heights but till 2022 India will become a power to reckon with in the world," he added.

Ananth Kumar also said that the Prime Minister said that they have to change the lives of poor by three ways - by welfare, by social harmony and good governance.

Modi also said that Ram Nath Kovind taking oath as 14th President of India is a historic day in BJP's journey, "started by Syama Prasad Mookerjee during which lakhs of people sacrificed their lives", according to a BJP leader.

The BJP Parliamentary Party also condemned the "atrocious behaviour" of six Congress Lok Sabha MPs who were on Monday suspended for five consecutive sittings after they tore up papers and threw them in the air and towards the Speaker's podium.

With IANS inputs