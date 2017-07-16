close
PM Narendra Modi urges states to take strict action against cow vigilantes, says won't tolerate violence in the name of 'gau raksha'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged states to take strict action against those who are indulging in violence the name of cow vigilantism. Addressing media after all party meet today, BJP leaders Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and Anant Kumar said that the PM has assured investigation against those who resort to violence. 

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, July 16, 2017 - 13:40
PM Narendra Modi urges states to take strict action against cow vigilantes, says won't tolerate violence in the name of 'gau raksha'

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged states to take strict action against those who are indulging in violence the name of cow vigilantism.

Addressing media after all party meet today, BJP leaders Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and Anant Kumar said that the PM has assured investigation against those who resort to violence in the name of 'gau raksha'. Voicing his concern on the spate of incidents of lynching and violence over cows' protection, PM appealed leaders of various political parties to not give cow vigilantism a political or communal colour and said the nation does not benefit from it. 

However, this was not the first time PM has raised the issue of mob lynching. Earlier also, in a tough message against cow vigilantism and mob lynching, he had said that killing people on pretext of protecting cows is not acceptable and had warned that no one has the right to take law into his hands.

Apart from mob lynching, Modi also expressed concern over the flood situation in north-east. 

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) Government had convened for an all-party meeting to seek the Opposition's support for the smooth conduct of proceedings in both the Houses. Howver, the meeting was skipped by JD(U) and TMC. 

Narendra Modi, all party meet, Cow vigilantes, Gau raksha, BJP, Congress

