PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi urges students to join 'Swachh Bharat' internship

PM Narendra Modi has said that this programme can be "a good opportunity" for those who wish to make a difference in the society. 

File photo

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged students across the country to join the government`s "Swachh Bharat Summer" internship programme.

"Exams are over. Students are now worried about what they should be doing during the vacations. Internship programmes have become famous among the youth. Such a programme is an experience in itself.

"I would urge the youngsters to join the government`s `Swachh Bharat Summer` internship being organised by the three ministries -- Sports, HRD (Human Resource Development) and Water," the Prime Minister said in his monthly radio programme "Mann Ki Baat". 

"The best interns will be awarded. The UGC will give them credit points.

"I am also curious to know about your initiatives. I request you to register for it," he added.

